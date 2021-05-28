22-year-old man, horse killed in crash on US-17 in DeSoto County

In a press release shared Friday, state troopers say a 22-year-old man from Arcadia died from his injuries after being hit by a car while riding a horse in DeSoto County, and the driver faces charges.

May 22, Florida Highway Patrol responded to a crash with injuries on US-17 at Skates Street, south of Arcadia.

According to FHP, a driver with a passenger in an SUV was traveling northbound on US-17 when the victim was riding his horse along the roadway.

The victim went to cross US-17 from west to east on the horse, when the front of the vehicle hit them both.

The horse was pronounced dead at the scene, and the victim was taken to Blake Hospital in critical condition.

May 23, FHP says the victim died from his injuries.

The driver was arrested the day of the crash for no driver’s license.

The crash remains under investigation.

There are no further details at this time.

FHP no longer releases the names of victims or anyone involved in traffic incidents, citing Marsy’s Law.

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know