14th Ave fire 100% contained at 900 acres in Golden Gate Estates

Florida Forest Service confirmed Friday the 14th Ave brush fire is now 100% contained at 900 acres in Golden Gate Estates.

Flames from the brush fire damaged homes in the community, and some were considered to be destroyed.

According to the FFS press release, its wildland firefighter crews will continue to monitor the fire over the next several days for any possible hot spot activity.

This is a developing story.

