ST. PETERSBURG (AP)
Swastika spray-painted on wall at Florida Holocaust Museum
Vandals spray-painted a swastika and “Jews are guilty” on a wall at the Florida Holocaust Museum in St. Petersburg, police said Thursday.
Patrol officers spotted the graffiti around 4 a.m., the St. Petersburg Police Department said.
The incident is being investigated as a hate crime, news outlets reported.
City sanitation workers had painted over the graffiti by midmorning on Thursday.
Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them.
