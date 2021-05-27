Murder suspect Wade Wilson claims attorney-client privilege ‘may’ have been violated in self-filed petition

A man indicted by a grand jury for the first-degree murder of two women in 2019 filed a petition for writ of mandamus on Wednesday without his attorney. The petition is legal jargon for asking the court to do its job.

He wants his case dropped because of the malware attack on the public defender’s office last month.

Wilson says because the information might have been leaked, it violated his attorney-client privilege.

After a grand jury indicted Wilson, he tried to escape jail in 2020.

Public defender Kathy Smith said she couldn’t speak to anyone’s case; But last we spoke, there was no evidence that any sensitive info was compromised in the cyberattack.

Even if it were, law expert and attorney Pamella Seay say Wilson didn’t even file the paperwork correctly, so it’s likely to be thrown out.

“A person represented by counsel cannot petition the court on their own behalf. They have to go through their lawyer,” Seay explained. “And when you take a look at what was said, it may have occurred; it may have had an impact. If there is a question about whether it may or may not have occurred, that means that this is not something automatic.’

Another man you may remember, Joseph Zieler, also filed a request exactly like Wilsons earlier this month. It even has similar handwriting, and it was denied two days later.

Zieler is facing sexual assault and murder charges in a high-profile case from 1990 involving a young girl and her babysitter.

Neither of their lawyers got back to WINK News for comment by the time of publishing.

Reporter: Sara Girard



