Marine patrol deputies out in full force ahead of Memorial Day weekend

Memorial Day weekend is a day away and that means a lot of people will be hitting the water – and it’s expected to be more crowded this year.

People from all over will flock to Southwest Florida this weekend. They’ll lay on our beaches, dine in our restaurants, and boat on our waters.

The National Marine Manufacturers Association found boat sales reached a 13-year high in 2020. They’re up this year, too, and many of those captains, some first-time boat owners, will be out on the water this weekend.

“We do have quite a few people that are not from the area,” said Cpl. Aaron Williams of Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol Unit.



“We have a lot of people that rent boats that aren’t familiar and use them. They don’t know the areas.”

Marine patrol deputies are already out in full force on Charlotte Harbor. They arrested one person last Memorial Day weekend for boating under the influence.



They don’t want to put you in cuffs next.

“We want everybody to go out and to be safe and have fun while they’re doing it,” Williams said.

The CCSO Marine Patrol Unit rescued one swimmer last Memorial Day weekend. When you’re out on the water, remember to wear a life jacket and practice swim safety.

Reporter: Erika Jackson

Writer: Jackie Winchester

