Man slain on Midpoint Bridge was a 2016 Club Blu shooting target

The WINK News investigative team connected the dots between a recent murder on the Midpoint Bridge in Cape Coral to the 2016 Club Blue shooting in Fort Myers.

Just after midnight Saturday, May 10, Jadwin Lebronze Carrion, 24, was shot and killed on one of Southwest Florida’s busiest bridges. It turns out, Carrion is named all over the arrest report as a target in the Club Blu shooting.

According to detectives, five members of the so-called “1Way” gang plotted to kill members of the rival “Bottom Boys” gang at a teen night at the former Club Blu in July 2016.

Carrion is listed as a member of the “Bottom Boys” gang and was apparently one of the targets in the Club Blu shooting.

Texts between two of the suspects talk about “JC” being “wide open,” but Carrion and other supposed “Bottom Boys” gang members were never killed that night. Instead, two innocent bystanders lost their lives.

In December 2020, Fort Myers Police Department arrested Kierra Russ, Derrick Church, Demetrius O’Neal, Tajze Battle and Dontril Loggins after a years-long investigation into the Club Blueshooting that killed victims 18-year-old Stef’An Strawder, a Lehigh Acres basketball star, and 14-year-old Sean Archilles, a basketball player in his own right and member of the Crossover Youth Center at CityGate Ministries.

Police say the murders at Club Blu were the result of a rivalry ignited by a fight between the two gangs at Dunbar High School in 2015.

Fueling that fire was a drive-by shooting of a 12-year-old girl and then came the Club Blu shooting, which took years to solve.

According to the arrest affidavit, police used Carrion’s phone records to build their case.

Months after the arrests in the Club Blu shooting, Carrion is dead.

The Fort Myers police department said it is working with the Cape Coral Police Department and other agencies on Carrion’s murder but would not comment further.

Police continue to search for a suspect in that murder.

If you have any information about the weapons, locations or events on the night of the Club Blu shooting, there are two numbers you can call. Tips can be provided to the State Attorney’s Office Cold Case Homicide Unit Tip Line: 1-833-987-2611 as well as Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers: 1-800-780-TIPS.

Reporter: Lauren Sweeney

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

