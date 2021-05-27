Man accuses landlord of shooting at him after asking about electricity

A man says he’s lucky to be alive after looking down the barrel of a gun. His landlord is accused of shooting at him when he asked about his electricity. The victim walked us through those terrifying moments when shots were fired..

Monday night, James McCray got a call from animal control that his front door was open, and his animals were running loose.

McCray met the animal control officer at his home and quickly learned his landlord had cut off the power to his home. That’s when he knocked on his landlord’s door.

“He got mad that I was knocking on his door, and he told me to leave,” McCray said. “As I was walking out the door, he was threatening to go get his gun. He went to go get his gun.”

McCray says that’s when his landlord, Chester Charles Braden Jr., 83, pulled the trigger.

“And the whole time I had my hands in the air, I said, ‘Charlie, please don’t shoot me. Please don’t shoot me,’” McCray explained.

The animal control officer said she heard multiple clicks of the gun, which apparently malfunctioned.

“My instincts kicked in, and I grabbed the gun from his hand.” McCray said.

McCray ran outside, but Braden grabbed a second gun and began shooting.

“As he was approaching me, he shot at me at my direction,” McCray said. “Yeah, he missed. I don’t have any holes in me.”

McCray hit Braden and knocked him to the ground. With both guns in hand, he ran toward the animal control officer’s vehicle, and by that time, Braden was heard saying he was going to get yet another gun.

“If it wasn’t for her, I wouldn’t be here,” McCray said.

McCray says he and his family can’t thank the officer enough.

“I’m going to get checked out and everything because it’s traumatizing looking down the barrel of a gun when I could be dead right now,” McCray said.

Braden faces charges for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and firing a weapon in public or on a residential property.

Braden was booked into Lee County Jail Tuesday and released Wednesday. There was no set bond information on his arrest page.

Reporter: Justin Kase

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

