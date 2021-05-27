Lee Health announces blood drive locations for June

Lee Health is seeking blood donations to help replenish supply levels. Current blood supplies are critically low, and Lee Health’s blood centers are in urgent need of donors.

As home to the region’s only trauma center, it is vital that the health system’s blood supply remains at healthy levels in order to quickly care for patients needing an urgent transfusion. Blood and blood products are not only used in the trauma center, but also to treat cancer patients, premature babies, anemia and a variety of other conditions.

Lee Health’s blood centers are the sole supplier of all blood products for the entire health system. About 800 units of blood are needed per week, and the blood centers rely on life-saving donations from the community to maintain inventory levels.

The Lee Health Blood Mobile will be at numerous locations throughout Southwest Florida in June. Click here for dates and times.

All blood donated at Lee Health stays within the health system to care for patients in Southwest Florida. If unable to attend one of the upcoming blood drives, donations can also be made at one of Lee Health’s blood centers to help save lives.

For more information on how and where to donate, visit Lee Health Blood Centers.

