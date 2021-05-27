CORONAVIRUS

Fort Myers police are looking for an individual with a "unique walk" who burglarized a business. (CREDIT: Fort Myers Police Department)
FORT MYERS

Fort Myers police searching for man with ‘unique walk’ in business burglary

Published: May 27, 2021 11:09 AM EDT

Fort Myers police are attempting to identify a man with a “unique walk” who burglarized an Auto Repair Shop last week.

The burglary happened on Friday just after 4:30 a.m. at the shop at 2445 Concorde Drive in Fort Myers.

The man, seen on surveillance footage, worked with another man on the burglary who was not caught on camera, police said.

“The male appears to be white, tall, and slender with a unique walk,” the police department said.

Writer:Melissa Montoya
