Fort Myers police searching for man with ‘unique walk’ in business burglary

Fort Myers police are attempting to identify a man with a “unique walk” who burglarized an Auto Repair Shop last week.

The burglary happened on Friday just after 4:30 a.m. at the shop at 2445 Concorde Drive in Fort Myers.

The man, seen on surveillance footage, worked with another man on the burglary who was not caught on camera, police said.

“The male appears to be white, tall, and slender with a unique walk,” the police department said.

Writer: Melissa Montoya

