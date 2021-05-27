CORONAVIRUS

Edgar Vazquez, from a 2018 arrest. Credit: Lee County Sheriff's Office
Fort Myers drug trafficker sentenced to 11 years in federal prison

Published: May 27, 2021 10:59 AM EDT
Updated: May 27, 2021 11:04 AM EDT

A Fort Myers man was sentenced Thursday to 11 years in federal prison for drug trafficking.

Edgar Vazquez, 36, had been charged with possessing more than 500 grams of cocaine with the intent to distribute. The court also ordered Vazquez to forfeit a firearm and ammunition that were involved in the offense.

Vazquez was found guilty by a jury on Sept. 15, 2020.

According to evidence presented at trial, Vazquez was driving a vehicle on Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers in September 2018, when he was stopped by Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputies for a traffic violation. After a K-9 unit detected drugs in Vazquez’s vehicle, deputies searched it and found around 500 grams of cocaine inside. A later search at his home found cash, a loaded gun and around 700 grams of cocaine in his bedroom.

