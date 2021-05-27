Finally tracking the return of rain to SW Florida

Happy Thursday, Southwest Florida! Expect the return of humidity and a chance of rain this afternoon.

Before we get to the showers, highs will peak in the upper 80s near the coast and low-mid 90s inland.

Our best opportunity for rain will come in the late afternoon and early evening hours, primarily east of I-75.

This will bring us relief from our fire danger index. Charlotte, Lee, and Collier counties remain high with everyone else moderate.

The moisture content we’ll see today is only a taste of what’s to come this weekend and early next week.

Deep tropical moisture moves into Florida allowing for multiple days of scattered rain. Over the next week, we could see upwards of 1.5 – 2.0″ of accumulation.

Reporter: Brittany Van Voorhees



