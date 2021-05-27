Crews respond to 3-acre brush fire in Golden Gate Estates

Greater Naples Fire District is responding to a brush fire in Golden Gate Estates Thursday. This is a scene unrelated to a brush fire that recently damaged homes in the community.

According to the fire district’s tweet, the fire is 90% contained at 3 acres on 24th Ave SE near the intersection with DeSoto Boulevard.

Some people near the fire are evacuating.

“It’s very scary when you’re outside, and you don’t know what is going on in there,” Sarah Garipa said. “But good thing my husband is there, and he got the dog. I was worried about my dog.”

Crews are currently working a 3 acre brush fire on 24th Ave SE off of Desoto Blvd. The fire is currently 90% contained. pic.twitter.com/g28AXDhixp — Greater Naples Fire (@GN_Fire) May 27, 2021

This is a developing story.

Reporter: Taylor Smith

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

