Cape Coral closing 2 temporary trash drop-off sites

The City of Cape Coral says two of its temporary trash drop-off sites will close Friday.

According to the city’s tweet, temporary trash, bulk items and yard waste drop-off sites at the NW Softball Complex and Festival Park will close May 28.

The Pelican Baseball Complex and Cultural Park Theatre drop-off sites will remain open until further notice.

The city began offering drop-off sites for neighbors after numerous complaints were made about inconsistent trash pickup from Waste Pro began in March. Since then, the city has received thousands of complaints about Waste Pro, the city’s contracted garbage service, missing scheduled trash pickups.

Since neighbors began sharing concerns about trash pickup, efforts by Waste Pro and facilitation form the city have generated improvements, including a rednet hiring event to fill much-needed positions.

Waste Pro said driver shortages have impacted its company and service nationwide.

