Allegiant Airlines offering non-stop flights to Baltimore

Published: May 27, 2021 6:00 AM EDT

You can now get a non-stop flight from Punta Gorda to Baltimore on Allegiant, according to an announcement the airline made Thursday morning.

The flight will leave Charlotte county twice a week to start. To celebrate the new route, Allegiant is offering one-way fares for as little as $59. To get that price, you need to book by Saturday and travel by July 29.

To book your tickets to Baltimore, and see where else Allegiant flies out of Punta Gorda, visit the airline’s website.

Writer:Joey Pellegrino
