Naples Airport public hearings on noise

Wednesday and Thursday, you’ll have a chance to make your voice heard when it comes to airport noise. The Naples Airport Authority is hosting open houses for information on their noise exposure map study.

There will be a presentation about the noise around the airport, including the next steps and a Q&A session. Wednesday’s open house is virtual, Thursday’s is in-person and by appointment only.

To sign up, go to the Fly Naples website.

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

