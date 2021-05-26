CORONAVIRUS

Resources

Credit: WINK News.
NAPLES

Naples Airport public hearings on noise

Published: May 26, 2021 5:27 AM EDT

Wednesday and Thursday, you’ll have a chance to make your voice heard when it comes to airport noise. The Naples Airport Authority is hosting open houses for information on their noise exposure map study.

There will be a presentation about the noise around the airport, including the next steps and a Q&A session. Wednesday’s open house is virtual, Thursday’s is in-person and by appointment only.

To sign up, go to the Fly Naples website.

Writer:Joey Pellegrino
Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2021 WINK Digital Media