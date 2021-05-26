Most Wanted Wednesday: We feature some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; May 26

This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

Here are three fugitives wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Willie Lee Johnson (DOB 3/5/75) – wanted in Lee County for Violation of Probation – possession of a controlled substance; and in Collier County for Violation of Probation – grand theft.

Johnson has a dozen arrests under his belt between the two counties on charges of drugs, grand theft auto, battery, resisting, and burglary.

He has also spent two years in the Department of Corrections for burglary and theft charges out of Lee County. Johnson has only been out of prison just over a year, but with these latest violations, there’s a good chance he could be headed right back there.

He is 6’1”, 165 pounds and has been known to move back and forth between the Pine Manor area and North Naples. And upon his arrest, he will be held without bond.

George Odom (DOB 12/1/90) – wanted in Lee County for driving with no driver’s license causing death.

According to Troopers, Odom was driving on I-75 when he crashed into another vehicle, causing injuries that killed his female passenger on contact. An investigation showed that Odom was driving despite never ever having a driver’s license, and never should have been behind the wheel in the first place.

Odom has racked up more than a dozen arrests since his teenage years, with his first felony at age 17 for robbery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

As an adult, he’s been busted for battery, resisting, drugs, weapons and grand theft, as well as battery on a person age 65 or older. He was last known to be living in Dunbar. Odom is 6’1”, 165 pounds.

Tyler Williamson (DOB 9/1/91) – wanted in Lee County for Violation of Probation on three counts of robbery. His current charge stems from an incident when he got into a verbal altercation with a man in Bokeelia over money.

Williamson then took the fight to the next level and began punching the man, who was sitting in a car, in the face multiple times, before grabbing the cash and leaving. He ended up spending eight months in the Lee County Jail for that crime, and was subsequently placed on state probation until December 2023.

Last week, he violated those terms. Over the years, Williamson has been booked 13 times before on charges of aggravated battery causing bodily harm or disability, burglary, multiple counts of felony battery, hit and run, theft and property damage.

He is known to have gang affiliations and is considered dangerous. He is 6’0”, 210 pounds and has a tattoo of the date 8-8-12 on his left wrist and a diamond and star on his right hand. And upon his arrest, he will be held without bond.

If you have a tip on the whereabouts of any of these wanted suspects contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers. All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers

1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or

southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com

Reporter: Rich Kolko



