Hotter than normal, fire danger improvement across Southwest Florida

With hotter-than-normal temperatures today and summer approaching, it’s a good reminder of the distinction between heat exhaustion and heatstroke!

This can mean the difference between water and A/C being able to cool someone down or needing to call 9-1-1 immediately.

Drier-than-normal conditions and lack of rainfall will allow for an increased fire danger index again today. The good news is there will be some improvement for our inland communities.

Besides the heat, a stray shower will be possible near and east of I-75 in Southwest Florida today.

Today’s rain won’t be much, but we will have better opportunities for rain over the next week!

Expect a few showers and storms through the weekend before our coverage ramps up to start off June.

Reporter: Brittany Van Voorhees



