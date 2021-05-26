Girlfriend of accused LaBelle pawnshop robber arrested for stolen gun

The girlfriend of the man accused of dressing like an officer and stealing guns from a pawnshop is now in jail for a similar crime.

Hendry County Sheriff’s Office arrested suspect Ruby Nieves, 42, in LaBelle Wednesday after investigators say they found a stolen gun in her home.

According to HCSO, May 19, deputies and federal investigators with Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms responded to Nieves’ home with a search warrant related to the robbery at Capital Pawn in LaBelle, where her boyfriend, suspect Raynaldo Ray Quiroga, 36, is accused of stealing six guns and tying up victims in the process.

During the search of the home, investigators say they found a stolen rifle in the back of a closet behind what was described as women’s clothing and boxes. It was determined the rifle was stolen in 2019 from a home in the central county area of Hendry County.

Nieves faces a charge for grand theft of a firearm.

Nieves remains in Hendry County Jail without bond.

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know