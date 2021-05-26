CORONAVIRUS

Forestry says Golden Gate Estates fire is 95% contained at 900 acres

Published: May 26, 2021 7:23 PM EDT
Updated: May 26, 2021 7:27 PM EDT

Florida Forest Service says the fire in Golden Gate Estates is now 95% contained at 900 acres Wednesday.

According to the FFD tweet, crews are continue to mop up and monitor for flare ups.

The fire has damaged a number of homes in nearby neighborhoods, some considered unlivable due to fire and smoke damage.

The fire is still active, so people are advised to remain clear of the area.

