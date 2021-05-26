Forestry says Golden Gate Estates fire is 95% contained at 900 acres

Florida Forest Service says the fire in Golden Gate Estates is now 95% contained at 900 acres Wednesday.

According to the FFD tweet, crews are continue to mop up and monitor for flare ups.

The fire has damaged a number of homes in nearby neighborhoods, some considered unlivable due to fire and smoke damage.

The fire is still active, so people are advised to remain clear of the area.

Update: #14thAveFire – is now 95% contained at 900 acres. Mopping up and monitoring for flare ups continues. Fire is still active so please remain clear of the area. #wildfire #CollierCounty @FLForestService @GN_Fire @CollierSheriff pic.twitter.com/wcdNbYcwdX — FFS Caloosahatchee (@FFS_cafc) May 26, 2021

Writer: WINK News

