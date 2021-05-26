FDLE, CCPD to hold press conference on nationwide church donation thefts

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Cape Coral Police Department are holding a press conference Wednesday afternoon in Fort Myers to announce the results of a theft-ring bust.

Operation ‘Thou Shalt Not Steal’ targeted the theft of hundreds of thousands of dollars in church donations throughout the U.S.

The press conference is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. You can watch it live below or by clicking here.

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know