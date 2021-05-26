WINK NEWS
FDLE, CCPD to hold press conference on nationwide church donation thefts
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Cape Coral Police Department are holding a press conference Wednesday afternoon in Fort Myers to announce the results of a theft-ring bust.
Operation ‘Thou Shalt Not Steal’ targeted the theft of hundreds of thousands of dollars in church donations throughout the U.S.
The press conference is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. You can watch it live below or by clicking here.
