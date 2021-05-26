Essential worker gets mortgage paid for a month

An essential worker was chosen for a big gift after a tough year of financial stress and pulling double duty teaching children at home.

Marleine Cledanor was even hospitalized at one point.

“There were moments where I felt like I didn’t want to go outside, you know, but you have to do it,” Cledanor said.

Cledanor takes pride in her home, where she has lived for almost a year, vacuuming it often.

But it’s a financial burden, one of many for her family who like millions have struggled during the pandemic. Her husband’s moving business was not immune.

They need the money generated by her husband’s business to help pay thousands of dollars in medical bills after Cledanor’s 3-day hospital stay for a medical issue.

“That was really scary and it did affect me,” Cledanor said.

With her kids and husband on her mind, she went back to work even though she was terrified of catching COVID-19.

“There’s moments I didn’t even want to go out of the house,” she said. “It was very hard. I don’t wanna get sick because I know my kids, my family depends on me.”

But on Wednesday, Cledanor got a surprise.

Her mortgage company Envoy surprised her by paying this month’s almost $2,000 payment. The company dished out $150,000 for 50 families across the country.

Clenador was chosen because of the sacrifices she’s made as an essential worker.

“I feel very blessed, even now, you guys giving me the surprise is very, very I am very thankful thank you,” she said.

Reporter: Rachel Cox-Rosen



