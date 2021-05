Evacuations lifted after gas leak in Charlotte County

Crews responded to a crash involving a gas leak on US-41 in Charlotte County Wednesday night.

Deputies responded to a crash on US-41 at Acline Road, where some of the homes had to be evacuated because of a nearby gas leak, but residents have since been allowed to return.

There are no further details available about anyone involved in the crash.

Crews are working to clear the scene.

Reporter: Justin Kase

Writer: WINK News

