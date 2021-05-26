Boater dies in crash on Alhambra Lake in Cape Coral

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission responded to a deadly boat crash at Alhambra Lake in Cape Coral Wednesday evening.

According to FWC, after receiving a call around 5:45 p.m., officers responded to the lake, where an individual in an 18-foot pontoon boat died after the boat hit a dock and they were ejected from it.

Emergency services were dispatched, but the victim died from their injuries by the time crews arrived.

The crash remains under investigation, and FWC says the identity of the victim will not be released at this time.

“All of the members of the FWC want to express our sincere sympathies to the family and friends of the deceased,” FWC shared in a statement. “The FWC would like to take this opportunity to remind all boaters enjoying Florida’s beautiful waterways to do so safely. Please wear your life jacket and maintain 360-degree awareness at all times while boating.”

For boating safety tips, you can visit MyFWC.com/boating.

Writer: WINK News

