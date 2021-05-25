Tracking the hottest week of the year so far in SW Florida

Who’s ready for the hottest week of the year? Temperatures in Southwest Florida will run higher than normal all week long.

Highs will peak in the low-mid 90s east of I-75 and upper 80s near the coastline with dry air in place.

Due to lack of rain and humidity, our local fire danger indices will be elevated once again in the high-to-very-high categories.

The good news? Our lack of moisture means lack of clouds overnight to see the Super Flower Blood Moon peak.

“Super” comes from the full moon occurring during the moon’s closest approach (perigee) to Earth in its orbit. May is a time in which flowers bloom in most of North America and has been linked to Native American, Colonial American, and European cultures.

This full moon also coincides with a total lunar eclipse, which can be visible in the western United States, Hawaii, and Alaska. Here in Southwest Florida, it’ll be partial, which means just a faint red shading will be seen.

Elsewhere in the tropics, all is quiet! No tropical activity is expected over the next five days.

