Naples man critically injured teaching his son to drive in church parking lot

A Naples man was critically injured Monday night when his son accidentally struck him with an SUV as he practiced driving.

The SUV, driven by a 34-year-old man from Colombia, was in the parking lot of First Baptist Church of Naples at 3000 Orange Blossom Drive around 8:02 p.m. The man’s father, 65, was teaching his son how to drive. The driver was attempting to forward park the SUV in a parking space while being guided by his father.

The older man was standing in a parking spot on the opposite side of the parking curbs. His son attempted to park, but stepped on the accelerator, causing the SUV to travel over the curb and collide with his father.

The father was transported to Lee Memorial Hospital in critical condition. The son is facing a felony charge of driving without a license resulting in a serious injury.

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

