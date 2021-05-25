Fort Myers felon sentenced to 10 years for discharging gun in parking lot

A 31-year-old Fort Myers man was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in federal prison for firing a gun in an apartment complex parking lot.

Jamar Maurice James pleaded guilty Jan. 13.

According to court documents, on Feb. 17, 2020, at approximately 3:15 a.m., officers from the Fort Myers Police Department responded to the report of gunfire at the Jones Walker Palm Gardens Apartments in Fort Myers. When officers arrived, although they did not locate any injured persons or a gunman, they found six spent ammunition cartridge casings in the apartment complex parking lot. The investigation revealed James had discharged an AK-47 firearm in the parking lot of the complex and then fled before law enforcement arrived.

James had previously been convicted of six felonies, including multiple prior convictions for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. As a result, federal law prohibits him from possessing a firearm or ammunition.

Writer: WINK News

