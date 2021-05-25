Florida sees lowest daily COVID-19 case count since October 2020

Coronavirus cased are dropping in Florida

Monday, the state hit the lowest number reported in a day since October 2020.

May 24, 2021, the state reported 1,6060 new COVID-19 cases in Florida, and Oct. 12, 2020, the state reported 1,533 new cases.

“I think it might be due to the vaccinations,” Aubrey Reiter said.

“That is good news,” Debbie Blue said.

Blue told us she and her husband patiently waited for this day.

“We weren’t in a hurry to get out and mix when we were unsure,” Blue said. “We just stayed home and stayed with close family because we’ve just been babysitting her.”

The time spent with their granddaughter serves as a gift, as does the return to pre-pandemic normalcy.

“It means healthier people overall and a healthier climate for those of us,” said. “Hopefully, more people are getting their vaccinations. Both of us have had both of ours.”

Reiter said the year and change of wearing masks and social distancing have changed her and might make it difficult to jump right back into pre-pandemic life.

“But it’s really good to hear that things are turning and things are getting better because I just keep holding my breath and going, ‘Well, I’ve done everything I can,” Reiter said.

Tracie Hill doesn’t bother with COVID-19 stats, but for those who do she said “Finally.”

“It’s so good to see people having fun and smiling,” Hill said.

Sundays and Mondays typically have lower case counts because less data is processed over the weekend, but in February, we saw 8,000 new cases a day. The state is seeing a fraction of that presently.

“I know that just because one day was good doesn’t mean that the next day isn’t going to be a total train wreck,” Reiter said. “But it is good showing that some days are better.”

Reporter: Morgan Rynor

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

