Cape canals nearing dangerously low levels

Canals in Cape Coral are nearing dangerously low levels in neighborhoods and it’s a sign that it may be time to conserve.

The last time freshwater canals dropped to record lows saw some boats unable to move through the water.

Two weeks, someone would be wading through water in canals along Fifth Avenue. Six weeks ago, the homeowner docked his boat there. Now, a boat would be high and dry, even in a canal or your boat may get stuck in the mud.

Ester Sillevis lives along a freshwater canal in Cape Coral. “Pretty soon, we can just like play baseball out here,” Sillevis said.

So does her neighbor, Brian Sheehan. “They’re dead in the water. No pun intended,” Sheehan said.

These neighbors live along a freshwater canal with a low-level problem.

“You buy waterfront property and you pay waterfront taxes and you’re not getting waterfront?” said Sillevis.

The City of Cape Coral says it is pumping more than 15 million gallons of reservoir water per day into more than 300 miles of freshwater canals. 15 million gallons of water would fill nearly 23 Olympic-sized swimming pools.

“Don’t know where they’re pumping them to? Not to my canal. It’s disappointing,” Sillevis said.

Sheehan lives right across the water. “I bought this house. I mean, it was a complete rehab, it wasn’t the house that I was looking for,” he said. “It was the location, this is the reason that I bought right here And as time went on, this does nothing but disappointment.”

If you recognize Brian, it’s because WINK News introduced you to him when he beached his boat in the canal.

“We’re going back to three years now,” said Sheehan.

In 2018, Cape Coral and Fort Myers agreed to build a pipeline across the Caloosahatchee to send reclaimed water to the Cape. That would help the city maintain ti’s freshwater canal levels during the dry season. But, that pipeline isn’t finished yet.

And, patience in Cape Coral is wearing thin.

“This was the inspiration for coming down here moving to Florida living on the water. It’s nice,” Sheehan said.

“I know that there must be something that can be done,” Sillevis said.

Cape Coral officials say these water levels are close to what they were in 2020.

The project expected to fix all of this, the pipeline from Fort Myers to Cape Coral, is set to begin construction this fall.

The good news is that, according to the city, the purple fire hydrants that use freshwater are safe, for now.

Reporter: Anika Henanger

Writer: Drew Hill

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know