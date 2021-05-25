District staff recommends doing away with LGBTQ posters in Lee County schools

The School District of Lee County is working toward finalizing next school year’s student code of conduct for the classroom.

A poster sparked outrage this spring semester among parents. It outlined LGBTQ policies within the District.

During Lee County School Boards’s meeting Tuesday District staff recommended board members get remove of the controversial bathroom posters from the code of conduct.

Board members and the board attorney continue to address the fact the District must still adhere to federal and state anti-discrimination laws.

In order to do that, District staff is writing a guidebook that will include how to handle LGBTQ rights and address a number of anti-bullying and anti-discrimination policies.

It’s clear the poster struck a nerve for lots of people in the community.

That’s why, even with the decision, 22 people waited four hours to face the board and give them a piece of their mind.

“Young people, kindergarteners through high school, start introducing sexual things?” John Matey said. “No way should they be doing it. Nobody. That, they have no business doing it”

Emmie Spiller says she is bisexual. She’s also 15-years-old and home-schooled. Without the poster, she worries for the health and wellbeing of fellow LGBTQ students.

“I’ve had friends break down to me and say this is not something I want to do,” Spiller said. “I don’t want to feel this way. I don’t want the hate, the backlash, and it just hurts because they are 14, 15, 16 themselves.”

“Once you post something like that on a school wall, it becomes very official,” Sharon Matey said.

“Nobody ever talked about it,” Melanie Pena said. “It kind of just showed up at school, and that was it.”

At the end of the meeting, school board Chair Debbie Jordan said everyone has the right to voice their opinion.

The District says they’ll honor that and won’t put the guidebook up for a final vote without getting community input first.

Until then, the District will send temporary guidance to principals. No one shared what it will specifically say at the meeting.

Reporter: Sydney Persing

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

