BigShots Golf approved to take over Golden Gate Golf Course

A former golf course is getting a face-lift, as a large sports facility plans to move into a Collier County neighborhood. It brings new opportunities for community fun, but it also comes with some concerns for nearby neighbors.

BigShots Golf is making a new home at Golden Gate Golf Course in Golden Gate, where changes have been in the works for years. It will include a 12-hole golf course and will have a youth golf program.

Collier County Board of County Commissioner approved the facility at the course in Golden Gate during its regular meeting Tuesday.

Some neighbors are hoping the millions of dollars BigShots Golf intends to generate is worth the tax dollars.

Others have been waiting to tee up again on the old property after the old golf course shut down there years ago

“We flooded, not just us, the commissioners with letters and many other people from other districts that saw the value,” Dave Marren said.

After plans were putted back and forth for months, it was a victory for Marren and others who moved near the 165 acres of green space in Golden Gate to play golf.

“For all the people that do not belong to gated communities for golf,” Marren said.

A 12-hole golf course and a new entertainment center will soon stand on the grass of the old Golden Gate Golf Course.

The new lease agreement between the county and Big Shots Golf also includes a first tee program for kids.

“To provide a facility for first to call home, to provide practice and play facilities for them, that was a key ingredient to get this project passed,” Marren said.

With hitting bays, a putting course and a sports bar, other neighbors are nervous about the noise level.

“This is behind my property,” Roglio Marrero said.

“Going to bring noise here, so I don’t know how that’s going to affect us around here,” Deluciun Estine said.

Club Corp estimates BigShots Golf will bring in up to $13 million in revenue annually, and many have high hopes the facility will be a hole-in-one for the community and golfers.

“I can’t wait to come back and play golf here,” Marren said.

BigShots Golf says it’s excited to be part of the community and bring the family-fun entertainment to the area in summer beginning in summer 2022.

Affordable housing for seniors and veterans is also slated for the property’s future, but no official move on that project was made at the commissioner meeting Tuesday.

Reporter: Gina Tomlinson

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know