2 arrested as suspects in Fort Myers armed robbery spree

The Fort Myers Police Department arrested two people suspected of an armed robbery spree Friday.

Jony Gonzalez-Ortiz, 33, of Wimauma, and Naomi Moreno, 21, of Riverview, were arrested as suspects in a robbery spree that took place along the side streets of the Palm Beach Boulevard corridor, including Van Buren Street.

The first two armed robberies, which occurred on back-to-back Sundays, were known to have been committed by a Hispanic woman and man in a maroon Ford Fusion which the woman was driving, according to police. The man was armed with a handgun and targeted other Hispanic men. The last two robberies were committed by a Hispanic or white man and woman in a silver Honda Accord. The woman was the driver, and the man was once again armed with a handgun.

In the first three of the four incidents, police say the man would get out of the passenger side with the handgun and demand money from the victims. In the last incident, the armed man started out driving and parked the car in front of the victim’s vehicle. The other suspect switched spots with him as the man exited the driver’s side and demanded money from the victim.

GOnzalez-Ortiz and Moreno remain in custody at the Lee County Jail.

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know