Shed destroyed, home unlivable after fire in St. James City

A house in St. James City has been deemed unlivable after a fire started in a shed and spread to a home.

It happened Monday afternoon on Clipper Lane off Stringfellow Road.

Two people were home at the time and were thankfully able to get out safely.

The state fire marshal will be investigating the cause of the fire.

