Money Monday: Own your worth

Despite decades of incremental progress, a recent report by UBS finds that nearly half of women defer long term financial decisions to their spouse. To provide insight on this survey is Stefan Contorno, senior vice President and partner of Touchstone Wealth Partners UBS, Bonita Springs.

Watch the full video above.

Reporter: Therese O'Shea

Producer: Jasmine Jackson Writer: Joey Pellegrino

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know