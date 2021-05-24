Helping victims of the Golden Gate Estates brush fire

Two families were left without homes after a brush fire moved through a Golden Gate Estates neighborhood over the weekend.

Now, the community is stepping up to help.

Organizations like the American Red Cross say the best thing you can do to support communities impacted by a disaster such as a wildfire or home fire is to make a donation. The Red Cross initially responds to relief efforts with monetary support. A spokeswoman with the Red Cross said that on some rare occasions, the Red Cross will accept in-kind donations. However, financial donations allow them to always be prepared to help families who suffer from disasters.

Neighbors in Golden Gate Estate are helping those affected because when fires burn the home of a friend, they know it could easily have been them.

“My grandparents, they live out here as well. For the last four years, these fires have gotten close to our home. So if it was my family, and if it was my home, I would want the same support from the community that others are giving right now,” said Meadow Phillips, who organized donations along with Angie Birks and Lani Conley.

“You know, everybody out here is in the same boat and it could be us at any time. So I just find the estate neighbors have been phenomenal,” said Brad Wasserman.

They’re helping those impacted. They live close by and know what the families need, they said.

If you’d like to help, you can donate to the American Red Cross or the Community Foundation of Collier County.

Reporter: Anika Henanger

Writer: Jackie Winchester

