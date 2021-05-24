Florida AG releases 2021 Hurricane Preparedness Guide

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody released the 2021 Hurricane Preparedness Guide on Monday.

The guide contains current information about major storms, how to prepare your home for a hurricane strike and how to avoid scams in the aftermath of a hurricane.

Following last year’s record-breaking Atlantic Hurricane Season, Attorney General Moody is encouraging Floridians to get prepared now and not later.

“Preparing for hurricane and dealing with the aftermath of a major storm is an unfortunate reality of living in Florida. If you are new to our great state, or feed to update your family’s plan, the 2021 Hurricane preparedness Guide is a great resource of information. The guide includes hurricane safety tips, as well as information about how to avoid being swindled after a storm. The safety of your family, pets and property depends on preparation you make now – before disaster strikes,” Moody said.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is predicting another above-normal Atlantic hurricane season.

Forecasters predict a 60% chance of an above-normal season, a 30% chance of a near-normal season and a 10% chance of a below-normal season.

A likely 13 to 20 named storms, including three to five major hurricanes, are expected during the 2021 hurricane season.

So, to prepare for this upcoming season here are a few tips from the 2021 Hurricane Preparedness Guide.

Know evacuation routes and shelter locations

Stock up on enough food, water and emergency supplies for three to seven days

Verify that storm-related products are hurricane-proof or impact-proof before purchasing

After the storm, be wary of contractors who solicit door-to-door, quote extremely low prices for repairs, demand large upfront payments with no date to return to do work, offer to perform repairs at a discount with leftover supplies from another job

Research recovery charities before giving. As solicitations increase following a disaster, so do charity scams designed to profit off the goodwill of others

For more tips from the Hurricane Preparedness Guide and to view the full guide, you can click here.

For more information about price gouging, you click here or below for a list of downloadable materials:

To report price gouging, you can call 1(866) 9NO-SCAM or by going to this website.

