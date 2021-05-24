Fire danger risk remains very high across SW Florida

Even with lower wind today, fire danger is still expected to peak in the high-to-very-high categories across Southwest Florida.

Late this week, an increase in humidity and rainfall potential will bring slight relief. Rainfall deficits still remain between 3 – 6 inches.

A bit of good news: at least the low humidity will make it “feel” nice this afternoon. Highs reach the upper 80s and lower 90s.

A stray shower will be possible for southern Collier County tonight, but it won’t be much. In fact, it’ll struggle to reach the ground!

Speaking of struggling, after becoming our first named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, Ana has become a post-tropical cyclone in the open ocean.

No more advisories will be issued on Ana as it heads away from the United States. The next storm name on the list is Bill.

Reporter: Brittany Van Voorhees



