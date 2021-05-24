Cape Coral woman wants city to intervene after 4 cars crash into her home

A woman is pleading with the City of Cape Coral to do something after four different cars have crashed into her home on four different occasions. Her home has been damaged a few times.

A ring camera shows the car speeding through the neighborhood just before it crashes into her house.

There has yet to be an estimation into how much the most recent damage from the crash will cost to fix. But, you can see exactly where the car crashed and it left a pile of cinderblock, glass and debris.

The car slammed into her front window and it is now boarded up. There is also a dark spot where another car crashed into her home.

This marks the fourth time a car has either ended up in her yard or hit her home. The homeowner says this has gotta stop.

When Lauri Langone first bought her home nine years ago, she imagined that it’d be her safe haven and not the site of multiple crashes.

“To think, that you have to be worried sitting on your sofa that a car’s going to come kill you in your own home it’s a very, very hard thing,” Langone said.

Langone says not once but four times cars have crashed into her home or front yard. The latest crash involved a drunk driver.

A nearby ring doorbell camera recorded this video, of this driver speeding down Bolando Parkway. Just seconds later, you hear the crash.

The police report from the Cape Coral Police Department says a neighbor witnessed the car slam into the house. Then the driver, Cara Gritten, attempted to run away but the neighbor tackled her.

This is all so hard for Langone to live with. “Just to walk out my door and I knew what I was gonna see but it was horrible to see headlights like in your living room. It was like a bomb had gone off in the house,” Langone said.

Langone says he leaves her lights on at night. She’s looked into putting up a fence. And now, after the latest crash, she wants the city to get involved.

“I’m thinking rumble strips or something. There has to be something to alert these people,” Langone said. “I always felt like well this is my problem. I was stupid enough to buy a house at an intersection, stupid and thinking that people wouldn’t get drunk and drive through a stop sign and hit my house.”

“Naïve that I am but I just feel like maybe now I don’t want to see somebody get killed. Myself included,” said Langone.

It is hard to blame Langogne for that after everything she’s been through. The city has said that after any serious crash, a traffic engineer comes out to take a look. But, in this case, since the drunk driver is to blame, they likely will not take any action.

Reporter: Brea Hollingsworth

Writer: Drew Hill

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know