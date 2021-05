1 taken to hospital after Lehigh Acres shooting

Lee County deputies are investigating a shooting in Lehigh Acres.

It happened Monday morning in the 200 block of Jefferson Drive.

LCSO said one person was taken to the hospital with non- life-threatening injuries.

No further details were released.

