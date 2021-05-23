Person accidentally shoots self in Port Charlotte, CCSO says

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday it’s investigating an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The incident occurred at the Springs Apartment complex at 24151 Beatrix Blvd. The 911 call came in at about 3:40 a.m.

The victim was flown to the hospital and is in stable condition, deputies said.

CCSO did not release any further information, including whether the victim is male or female.

WINK News will update this story as information is released.

Writer: WINK News

