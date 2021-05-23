CORONAVIRUS

Resources

Credit: WINK News
WINK NEWS

Person accidentally shoots self in Port Charlotte, CCSO says

Published: May 23, 2021 8:21 AM EDT
Updated: May 23, 2021 8:22 AM EDT

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday it’s investigating an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The incident occurred at the Springs Apartment complex at 24151 Beatrix Blvd. The 911 call came in at about 3:40 a.m.

The victim was flown to the hospital and is in stable condition, deputies said.

CCSO did not release any further information, including whether the victim is male or female.

WINK News will update this story as information is released.

Writer:WINK News
Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2021 WINK Digital Media