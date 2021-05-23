High fire risk today

Happy Sunday, SW Florida!

Unfortunately, we’re once again talking about the potential for wild fires today across SW Florida. Yesterday’s brush fire in Collier County is an example of how ripe conditions are for fires to rapidly spread out of control. All of the ingredients are there including dry soil and vegetation, low humidity, and breezy conditions at times today. The good news is that it won’t be as blustery this afternoon, so that should at least make harder for those fires to spread.

Otherwise, Sunday is looking nice with a mix of sun and clouds, and highs near 90 degrees. Our weather looks bone dry through midweek, with lots of sun, and highs warming into the mid-90s.

There is a silver lining though, as rain chances finally return to the forecast for the second half of the week into Memorial Day Weekend.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Ana continues to spin NE of Bermuda. As of the 5 A.M. advisory, Ana packs winds of 45 mph and is accelerating to the NE at 12 mph. Ana is forecasted to go out to sea, and poses no threat to the WINK viewing area. Outside of Ana, all is quiet in the tropics.

Reporter: Dylan Federico



