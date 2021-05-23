Food distributions in SWFL, week of May 24
The Harry Chapin Food Bank will be providing free food at these locations from May 24 through May 28. There will be no Saturday distribution due to it being Memorial Day weekend.
Monday, May 24
10 a.m. – Noon
Bonita Old Library, Bonita Springs
26876 Pine Ave., Bonita Springs, FL 34135
10 a.m. – Noon
Fleamasters Flea Market, Fort Myers
4135 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fort Myers, FL 33916
Tuesday, May 25
10 a.m. – Noon
Boys and Girls Club, Immokalee
1155 Roberts Ave. W., Immokalee, FL 34142
10 a.m. – Noon
Copperhead Golf Club, Lehigh Acres
20910 Copperhead Dr., Lehigh Acres, FL 33936
Wednesday, May 26
10 a.m. – Noon
Chalo Nitka Grounds, Moore Haven
301 10th St., Moore Haven, FL 33471
10 a.m. – Noon
Feeding with Hope, (John Boy Auditorium) Clewiston
1200 W C Owen Ave., Clewiston, FL 33440
10 a.m. – Noon
Golden Gate Community Center, Naples
4701 Golden Gate Pkwy., Naples, FL 34116
Thursday, May 27
10 a.m. – Noon
Faith Assembly of God, North Fort Myers
7101 Bayshore Rd., North Fort Myers, FL 33917
10 a.m. – Noon
Human Services of Charlotte County (Harold Avenue Regional Park)
23400 Harold Ave., Port Charlotte, FL 33980
Friday, May 28
10 a.m. – Noon
Boys and Girls Club, Naples
7500 Davis Blvd., Naples, FL 34104
10 a.m. – Noon
Lake Meade Community Park, Cape Coral (entrance on NE 11th Ave)
1117 NE 23rd Terrace, Cape Coral, FL 33909
St. Matthew’s House, with the aid of the Harry Chapin Food Bank, will hold food distributions at the following locations the week of May 24.
Monday, May 24
10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
St. Elizabeth Church, Naples
5225 28th Ave SW, Naples, FL 34116
10:30 a.m. – Noon
Naples Alliance Church, Naples
2504 Estey Ave., Naples, FL 34104
3 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Fort Myers Thrift Store
3954 Broadway, Fort Myers, FL 33901
Tuesday, May 25
1 p.m. – 2 p.m.
Fairway Bible Church, Naples
3855 The Lords Way Naples, FL 34114
Thursday, May 27
10 a.m. – Noon
Center Point Community Church, Naples
6590 Golden Gate Pkwy., Naples, FL 34105
10 a.m. – Noon
Iglesia Pueblo de Dios Church, Naples
4400 Tamiami Trail E., Naples, FL 34112
1 p.m. – 3 p.m.
First Haitian Baptist Church, Naples
14600 Tamiami Trail E., Naples, FL 34114
2 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Mount Olive AME Church, Fort Myers
2754 Orange St., Fort Myers, FL 33916