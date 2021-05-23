Food distributions in SWFL, week of May 24

The Harry Chapin Food Bank will be providing free food at these locations from May 24 through May 28. There will be no Saturday distribution due to it being Memorial Day weekend.

Monday, May 24

10 a.m. – Noon

Bonita Old Library, Bonita Springs

26876 Pine Ave., Bonita Springs, FL 34135

10 a.m. – Noon

Fleamasters Flea Market, Fort Myers

4135 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fort Myers, FL 33916

Tuesday, May 25

10 a.m. – Noon

Boys and Girls Club, Immokalee

1155 Roberts Ave. W., Immokalee, FL 34142

10 a.m. – Noon

Copperhead Golf Club, Lehigh Acres

20910 Copperhead Dr., Lehigh Acres, FL 33936

Wednesday, May 26

10 a.m. – Noon

Chalo Nitka Grounds, Moore Haven

301 10th St., Moore Haven, FL 33471

10 a.m. – Noon

Feeding with Hope, (John Boy Auditorium) Clewiston

1200 W C Owen Ave., Clewiston, FL 33440

10 a.m. – Noon

Golden Gate Community Center, Naples

4701 Golden Gate Pkwy., Naples, FL 34116

Thursday, May 27

10 a.m. – Noon

Faith Assembly of God, North Fort Myers

7101 Bayshore Rd., North Fort Myers, FL 33917

10 a.m. – Noon

Human Services of Charlotte County (Harold Avenue Regional Park)

23400 Harold Ave., Port Charlotte, FL 33980

Friday, May 28

10 a.m. – Noon

Boys and Girls Club, Naples

7500 Davis Blvd., Naples, FL 34104

10 a.m. – Noon

Lake Meade Community Park, Cape Coral (entrance on NE 11th Ave)

1117 NE 23rd Terrace, Cape Coral, FL 33909

St. Matthew’s House, with the aid of the Harry Chapin Food Bank, will hold food distributions at the following locations the week of May 24.

Monday, May 24

10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

St. Elizabeth Church, Naples

5225 28th Ave SW, Naples, FL 34116

10:30 a.m. – Noon

Naples Alliance Church, Naples

2504 Estey Ave., Naples, FL 34104

3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Fort Myers Thrift Store

3954 Broadway, Fort Myers, FL 33901

Tuesday, May 25

1 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Fairway Bible Church, Naples

3855 The Lords Way Naples, FL 34114

Thursday, May 27

10 a.m. – Noon

Center Point Community Church, Naples

6590 Golden Gate Pkwy., Naples, FL 34105

10 a.m. – Noon

Iglesia Pueblo de Dios Church, Naples

4400 Tamiami Trail E., Naples, FL 34112

1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

First Haitian Baptist Church, Naples

14600 Tamiami Trail E., Naples, FL 34114

2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Mount Olive AME Church, Fort Myers

2754 Orange St., Fort Myers, FL 33916

