FHP: Man arrested on I-75 in Collier County for throwing concrete through driver’s windshield

A Fort Lauderdale man was arrested Saturday evening in Collier County after troopers say he threw a piece of concrete through another driver’s windshield.

Noah David Lebel, 24, faces a felony charge of shooting a missile into an occupied vehicle and a misdemeanor charge of criminal mischief.

The Florida Highway Patrol arrest report states Lebel was standing on the shoulder of eastbound I-75 near mile marker 55 and throwing rubber at vehicles passing by. While a trooper was responding, dispatch alerted him that the man had thrown a large piece of concrete at a vehicle, shattering its windshield.

After the trooper arrived, Lebel told him he ran out of gas and was waiting for assistance. The trooper then walked up the road to a van parked on the shoulder. The driver told him Lebel had thrown a piece of black concrete through his windshield. He said he tried to drive out of the path of the concrete but wasn’t able to do so and ended up with a hole approximately 8-inches by 6-inches in the windshield. Shattered glass was found inside the van, as was the piece of concrete that the trooper said has glass particles stuck to it. The rock weight about one pound.

The van’s passenger said she saw Lebel throw the rock and after it struck, they pulled onto the shoulder, but drove down the road about a half-mile when Lebel started to approach.

Lebel told the trooper at first that he was only throwing rubber, and he thought the concrete was a piece of rubber.

He was arrested and taken to the Immokalee Jail Center where he remained Sunday.

Writer: WINK News

