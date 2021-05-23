CORONAVIRUS

LEHIGH ACRES

Crews fight 3 fires in Lehigh Acres, 1 near Hendry County line all are now out

Published: May 23, 2021 3:22 PM EDT
Updated: May 23, 2021 4:36 PM EDT

Fire crews were working three fires in Lehigh Acres. All fires are now out.

Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue says that the first fire, near 68th Street West and Joan Avenue North put structures in danger. The fire near Joan Ave spanned 2 acres and is now out.

The second fire is in the 7000 block of 3rd Place near the Hendry County line. Florida Forest Service says this fire jumped a canal into Lee County from Hendry County. This 10-acre fire is out.

There is a third fire near Unice Avenue North and 7th Street West. Lehigh Fire is saying that fire is under control as well.

Florida Forest Service is also on scene.

This is a developing story.

