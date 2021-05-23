Crews fight 3 fires in Lehigh Acres, 1 near Hendry County line all are now out

Fire crews were working three fires in Lehigh Acres. All fires are now out.

Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue says that the first fire, near 68th Street West and Joan Avenue North put structures in danger. The fire near Joan Ave spanned 2 acres and is now out.

The second fire is in the 7000 block of 3rd Place near the Hendry County line. Florida Forest Service says this fire jumped a canal into Lee County from Hendry County. This 10-acre fire is out.

We are currently working 2 brush fires

– 7753 3rd Pl – near Hendry Co line

– 68th St W / Joan Ave N — Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District (@LehighAcresFD) May 23, 2021

There is a third fire near Unice Avenue North and 7th Street West. Lehigh Fire is saying that fire is under control as well.

Brush Fire #3 – Unice Ave N /7th St W

This fire is under control. — Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District (@LehighAcresFD) May 23, 2021

Florida Forest Service is also on scene.

Joan Ave – Fire burned approx 2 acres pic.twitter.com/VoKr3U3tWw — Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District (@LehighAcresFD) May 23, 2021

This is a developing story.

