ATV driver in critical condition after Collier County crash

A man is in critical condition after crashing his ATV.

The 26-year-old was heading west on 27th Ave NE, which is west of Everglades Blvd.

The ATV hit a mailbox and overturned on 27th Ave NE.

The man was transported to the hospital and is in critical condition.

The Florida Highway Patrol no longer releases the names of those involved in crashes, citing Marsy’s Law.

