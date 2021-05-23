CORONAVIRUS

Anti-Semitism investigation underway in Hallandale Beach

May 23, 2021

Police in Hallandale Beach are investigating a suspicious incident at Chabad of South Broward.

Police said a woman was picking up her daughter when she saw a man dump a large bag of human feces on the sidewalk and then shouted “Jews should die.”

When officers arrived, they spoke to a rabbi who said he saw the same man earlier in the day spitting on a menorah and shouting anti-Semitic remarks.

The man took off before police arrived.

CBSMiami.com Team
