HALLANDALE BEACH (CBSMiami)
Anti-Semitism investigation underway in Hallandale Beach
Police in Hallandale Beach are investigating a suspicious incident at Chabad of South Broward.
Police said a woman was picking up her daughter when she saw a man dump a large bag of human feces on the sidewalk and then shouted “Jews should die.”
When officers arrived, they spoke to a rabbi who said he saw the same man earlier in the day spitting on a menorah and shouting anti-Semitic remarks.
The man took off before police arrived.
