2021 PGA Championship Sunday viewing guide

It’s going to be difficult for the final round of the 2021 PGA Championship to top what transpired on Saturday as Phil Mickelson (-7) and Brooks Koepka (-6) rose to the top of a stacked leaderboard on Ocean Course at Kiawah Island. Might as well try, though, right?

The stage is set for what should be a magnificent Sunday. Mickelson, Koepka and their nine combined majors will play in the final pairing together, and while the day will be all about one of them jumping a rung in the major championship-winning club, there are plenty of other storylines as well. Jordan Spieth (E) could go on a tear early in the day like he did at the 2018 Masters and scare the top of the board. Major champions Louis Oosthuizen (-5), Bryson DeChambeau (-2) and Gary Woodland (-2) are all well within striking distance as well.

Watch Round 4 of the PGA Championship streaming live beginning at 1 p.m. ET on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports App and Paramount+. Check out the live scores at the top of this story, a more detailed leaderboard, Round 4 tee times and our complete viewer’s guide.

Author: CBS Sports

