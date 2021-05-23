CORONAVIRUS

Resources

Phil Mickelson hits his second shot on the 16th hole from the rough during the third round at the PGA Championship golf tournament on the Ocean Course, Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
(CBS Sports)

2021 PGA Championship Sunday viewing guide

Published: May 23, 2021 12:37 PM EDT
Updated: May 23, 2021 12:45 PM EDT

It’s going to be difficult for the final round of the 2021 PGA Championship to top what transpired on Saturday as Phil Mickelson (-7) and Brooks Koepka (-6) rose to the top of a stacked leaderboard on Ocean Course at Kiawah Island. Might as well try, though, right?

The stage is set for what should be a magnificent Sunday. Mickelson, Koepka and their nine combined majors will play in the final pairing together, and while the day will be all about one of them jumping a rung in the major championship-winning club, there are plenty of other storylines as well. Jordan Spieth (E) could go on a tear early in the day like he did at the 2018 Masters and scare the top of the board. Major champions Louis Oosthuizen (-5), Bryson DeChambeau (-2) and Gary Woodland (-2) are all well within striking distance as well.

Watch Round 4 of the PGA Championship streaming live beginning at 1 p.m. ET on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports App and Paramount+. Check out the live scores at the top of this story, a more detailed leaderboardRound 4 tee times and our complete viewer’s guide.

Author: CBS Sports
Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2021 WINK Digital Media