Caught on Cam: Woman helps duck family cross street in Collier County

A family of ducks was attempting to cross the street so a woman stopped traffic in order to make sure they made it safely.

This happened Thursday afternoon, May 20 on Northbound US-41 near the Coastland Center mall in Naples.

The woman in the video, Jessica Unda says she saw the mother duck leading her ducklings and she kept stepping into the street but was terrified to cross.

Once Unda got out and stopped traffic, she signaled to the mother duck and her ducklings that it was safe to cross.

Unda’s sister, Andrea Garzon, took this video.

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know