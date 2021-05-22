Vehicle crashes into Cape Coral home

Cape Coral police are investigating a crash that ended with a vehicle in a home early Saturday.

It happened along SE 20th Court near Vizcaya Parkway at around 6 a.m.

A red Nissan Altima hit a home, destroying its window.

This is the third time in five years a vehicle plows into the home.

No one in the home was injured.

It’s unclear if anyone in the vehicle was injured.

The home is still damaged from previous crashes.

No other information is known at this time.

Reporter: Andrea Guerrero

Writer: Melissa Montoya

