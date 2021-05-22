Subtropical Storm Ana Forms In The Atlantic

Happy Saturday, SW Florida!

Subtropical Storm Ana has formed overnight in the Atlantic to the NE of Bermuda. As of 5 A.M. Saturday, Ana packs winds of 45mph, and is creeping WSW at 3 mph. Ana marks the 7th season in a row of the first named storm forming before the official start of hurricane season.

Ana is expected to be short-lived and should dissipate in the northern Atlantic on Monday. The storm poses no threat to SW Florida, and with a track out to sea, will only be a problem for the fish!

Back home, it’ll be a typical late May weekend, with a mixture of sun & clouds, and highs near 90 degrees. Not expecting any rain over the next several days, but by late next week, rain chances will begin creeping back to the forecast.

Reporter: Dylan Federico



