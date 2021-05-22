Group rallying to bring awareness to Israeli-Palestinian conflict

All around the country and world we are seeing emergency rallies for Palestine against Israel’s escalated violence.

This group is doing the same in Southwest Florida to show they stand with Palestinians who have been suffering.

The fighting went on for almost two weeks but a truce has been reached after hundreds of lives were claimed.

Emer Olivarez with the Democratic Socialists of America Southwest Florida says this isn’t anything new and wants to bring awareness and change.

“Our freedom of expression to put an end to this occupation and speak for those who can’t. We don’t need sympathy. We need action,” said Olivarez, a community organizer with DSA SWFL.

The rally is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. at the Fort Myers Regional Library.

They are encouraging those who would like to attend to bring Palestinian flags and signs showing they stand with the Palestinian people in bringing awareness to what is happening overseas.